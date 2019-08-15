Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Increased Axogen (AXGN) Holding; 2U (TWOU) Stock Value Declined While Villere St Denis J & Co Decreased Its Holding by $1.16 Million

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 16,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 752,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.29 million, down from 768,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 5.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 1.72 million shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q REV. $92.3M, EST. $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 18/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. VP of Program Excellence Named to Washington Business Journal’s 40 Under 40; 11/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Three Senior Leadership Team Promotions; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 01/05/2018 – The Harvard Business Analytics Program Welcomes its Inaugural Class; 21/03/2018 Fordham Graduate School of Education Offers Innovative New Online Program For Master of Science in Teaching; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New,; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84 FOR FY 2018

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 68.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 65,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The hedge fund held 160,876 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 95,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 318,925 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 07/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING FOR LONG TERM FACILITY AND CAPACITY EXPANSION AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chairman of the Board; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG) by 443,100 shares to 106,900 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jianpu Technology Inc by 91,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,294 shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 501,796 shares to 5.10 million shares, valued at $65.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 23,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).