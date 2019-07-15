Holder Gramercy Funds Management Has Upped Brf Sa (BRFS) Stake; Montgomery Investment Management Holding In United Rentals (URI) Was Raised

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 164,154 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 158,635 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lee Danner Bass Inc has 32,977 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Restructuring Capital Assocs Ltd Partnership stated it has 90,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Com has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Buckingham reported 117,376 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Court Place Advsr Ltd stated it has 30,085 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Moreover, Matarin Mngmt Lc has 0.23% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 27,287 shares. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.49% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 139,375 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Legacy Prtnrs reported 1,935 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 8,318 shares. 24,531 were accumulated by Eaton Vance. Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 15,117 shares.