Holder Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Upped Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shares Rose, Holder Jfs Wealth Advisors Lowered Position

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 870,166 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $206.04. About 974,852 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Integer Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS ANNOUNCES GENDER DIVERSITY GOAL IN MEMO; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 19/03/2018 – Goldman executive to become German deputy finance minister; 26/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CEEMEA FOCUS LIST; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 02/04/2018 – OTC crypto market flourishes, powered by Skype; 18/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Goldman Sachs $Benchmark Debt Offering in Two Parts

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 150,143 shares to 712,457 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 854,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 732,649 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18,009 shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Limited reported 3,337 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. American Natl Registered Advisor Inc holds 0.48% or 4,527 shares. 14,716 are held by Synovus Corporation. 3.10 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Ing Groep Nv reported 92,385 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Perkins Coie Trust has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 350 shares. Altfest L J & reported 6,047 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Motco reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Aperio Gp Lc accumulated 219,361 shares. Virtu Lc invested in 8,797 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cannell Peter B & has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,080 shares.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 12.47 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,621 shares to 17,632 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 45,370 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.42% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Kistler invested in 6,094 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 49,074 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.44% or 76,559 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 22,901 shares. Gamco Et Al has 0.47% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 501,772 shares. Cincinnati Ins stated it has 510,000 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 158 shares. City reported 4,235 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.2% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 38,380 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Country Tru Bancshares invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Cibc has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 20,839 shares. 1,700 are held by Snow Mngmt Lp.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. On Thursday, February 21 Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 500 shares. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03M.