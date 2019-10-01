Holder Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position; As Mercury Genl New (MCY) Stock Value Rose, Holder Prospector Partners Lowered Stake

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 25,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 125,367 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.64M, up from 100,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $207.23. About 1.69M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – Goldman says market fears about slowing global growth and rising interest rates are overblown and commodities can shake off those headwinds; 18/04/2018 – As tensions rise between the U.S. and China on trade, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said the pressure being applied by the Trump administration is “fine.”; 15/03/2018 – EU watchdog calls for review of Barroso’s Goldman role; 15/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Goldman Sachs EUR Benchmark 10Y MS +105 +/-5; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 17/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GOLDMAN SACHS AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREE TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD SOLUTIONS TO AN INVESTOR GROUP LED BY CHARLESBANK AND PARTNERS GROUP; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs landed an “outperform” rating under new coverage at Bernstein; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP FOR GOLDMAN SACHS (UK) SVC LTD OF 16.1 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs made a staggering $200 million in one day as markets plunged; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Cohn’s exit means Goldman Sachs is finally out of the White House

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 34,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 196,900 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31M, down from 231,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 168,102 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MCY’s profit will be $49.82M for 15.52 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MCY shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.38 million shares or 2.62% more from 23.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 32,833 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 5,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Co invested 0.1% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 2.43M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 43,443 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.04% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 28,774 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% or 8,000 shares. Semper Augustus Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 108,043 shares or 4% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) or 4,712 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,765 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brinker Incorporated reported 3,814 shares. Prospector Prns Ltd Llc reported 1.69% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Swiss Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 51,500 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $729.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 6,600 shares to 52,400 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 34,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc.

More notable recent Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Mercury Insurance is a ‘Best Auto Insurance Company’ for 2019, According to Insure.com – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) 4.1% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mercury General (MCY) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Solid Year For Mercury Financial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2018.