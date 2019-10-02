Holder Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Has Raised Berkley W R (WRB) Holding; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Rose, Holder Clearbridge Investments Lowered Stake by $4.98 Million

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 408,585 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 30,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.51 million, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.81M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of ADP Report – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on October 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP Q2 Earnings, Revenues Surpass Estimates, 2019 EPS View Up – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Corestream and ADP Renew Benefits Platform Integration Following Strong Market Reception – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82M for 30.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest Capital has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,300 shares. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership has 69,703 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Co accumulated 0.03% or 231 shares. Headinvest holds 0.36% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 7,665 shares. 581,756 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 18,071 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest stated it has 0.33% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Albion Gp Ut stated it has 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The California-based Osborne Prtn Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 1.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Geode Ltd Com holds 7.15 million shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management reported 0.09% stake. Arrow Fin holds 6,350 shares. 983,799 were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim And Com.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 113,048 shares to 254,290 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cactus Inc by 238,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,738 shares, and has risen its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).