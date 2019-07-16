Holder Gmt Capital Has Raised Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stake; Ironwood Investment Counsel Boosted Ibm (IBM) Stake

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 447,550 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96 million, up from 431,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.74. About 627,472 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 21,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 2.33 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Company has invested 0.3% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0.21% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 135,292 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 3,713 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund holds 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 2,779 shares. State Street Corp has 0.04% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd Liability Com holds 2,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited reported 8,166 shares stake. Intact Management invested in 52,900 shares or 0.14% of the stock. First Mercantile stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability invested 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Laffer Invests reported 23,870 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 1.36M shares. Agf Investments holds 29,684 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Heritage Invsts Mgmt has 3,000 shares.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 23,651 shares to 284,727 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Millendo Therapeutics Inc by 39,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,314 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,934 shares to 88,309 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 54,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,095 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt Etf (FLRN).

