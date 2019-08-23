Holder Glenview State Bank Trust Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stock Price Declined, Laffer Investments Has Upped Stake

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 264 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 11,489 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676.13M, up from 11,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 1.86 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Target Price Lifted 3.1% to A$84.01/Share by Morgans; 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO’S PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS BETWEEN 330 AND 340 MLN TONNES; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LAUNCHES BOND PLAN FOR UP TO $2.25B EQUIVALENT; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO TOTAL 2017 TAXES, ROYALTIES $5.1B; $3.8B IN AUSTRALIA; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO TO SELL ALL 80% INTEREST IN KESTREL COAL MINE; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 20/03/2018 – Glencore To Buy Rio Tinto’s 82% Interest in Hail Creek Coal Mine; 06/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Will Expand Driverless Trucks to 5th Pilbara Mine; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto In Process of Declaring Force Majeure on Certain Contracts; 25/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO Says Lookout for `Tit-for-Tat’ War on Trade (Video)

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $864.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $58 during the last trading session, reaching $1747.6. About 4.63M shares traded or 28.37% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos instead of PowerPoints; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Remains of 81 ancient villages discovered in Amazon rainforest; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Shows Signs of Edging Out Instacart at Whole Foods; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 29/03/2018 – Trump is going after Amazon for the wrong issue: It’s China, not taxes; 02/04/2018 – For couponers, Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover could be the end of an era; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Investment Grade (LQD) by 55 shares to 1,420 shares, valued at $169.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcp Capital Corp by 50 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,226 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.