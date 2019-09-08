Holder Glendon Capital Management LP Boosted Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Position; British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Stock Price Declined While Smith Moore & Company Has Lowered Holding by $313,650

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 16,940 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, down from 24,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 1.12M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500.

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 47,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 2.93 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83 million, up from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 1.27M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 5,314 shares to 63,914 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dreyfus Mun Bd Infrstrctr Fd (DMB) by 26,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.