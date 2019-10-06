Holder Glazer Capital Boosted Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stake; Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Market Value Rose While Aspiriant Has Decreased Its Stake

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 64.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 29,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 16,277 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, down from 45,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.41. About 555,505 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF)

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 131,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 495,892 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 364,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 158,441 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 11,165 shares to 512,050 shares, valued at $42.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 3,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $127.71 million for 37.16 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.34% or 11,984 shares. 21,435 are owned by First City Capital. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 20,220 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.05% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 5,610 are owned by Foster And Motley Inc. First Republic Mgmt reported 24,383 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 15,111 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management Inc has 1,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 207,530 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0.33% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% stake. Mason Street Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 21,636 shares in its portfolio.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $864.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp by 453,598 shares to 143,922 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graf Indl Corp by 358,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,549 shares, and cut its stake in Tiberius Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Invs Limited holds 657,108 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 23,804 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 221,918 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% or 1.61 million shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 88,582 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York holds 10,253 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 23,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Qs owns 370 shares. Winch Advisory Llc holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 57,768 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 2.07M shares.