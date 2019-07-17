Holder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Lifted Apple Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) Holding; Shareholder Rice Hall James & Associates Boosted Shutterstock (SSTK) Stake

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 8,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,792 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 19,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 18/03/2018 – APPLE INC. IS DESIGNING AND PRODUCING ITS OWN DEVICE DISPLAYS, A FIRST -BLOOMBERG; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES; 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 19/03/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, @markgurman reports…; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon; 27/03/2018 – Apple tweaks iPad for students but holds price steady; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 45,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 761,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.49 million, up from 715,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Shutterstock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 118,650 shares traded. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 2.31% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: David Petts Named Chief Revenue Officer; 13/03/2018 Shutterstock Expands Leadership Team; 26/04/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC QTRLY PAID DOWNLOADS INCREASED 0.5% TO 43.7 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 15/03/2018 – The Football Association Selects SilverHub and Shutterstock as Official Photographer and Distribution Partners; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q EPS 92c; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lou Weiss Named Chief Marketing Officer; 18/04/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference May 8

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 115,492 shares to 221,179 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 2,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,727 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold SSTK shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 2.77% more from 19.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 56,824 shares stake. Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd has 40,600 shares. 11,296 are held by M&T Retail Bank. Cwm Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 166 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 221,477 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 8,023 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,971 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 7,920 shares in its portfolio. Everence Mgmt holds 0.04% or 4,940 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 12,830 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 1,469 shares. Allen Invest Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 5,500 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 2.03 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,442 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rightmove Ord Gbp0.001 Isin #Gb00bgdt3g23 Sedol #Bgdt3g2 by 175,289 shares to 2.61M shares, valued at $17.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep 3 Ord Shs (NYSE:HDB) by 9,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,789 shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited Hkd0.00002 Isin #Kyg875721634 Sedol #Bm (TCTZF).

