Holder Gideon Capital Advisors Lifted United Rentals (URI) Holding; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $3.07 Million as Stock Price Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 66.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 16,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,165 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 24,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $200.94. About 913,342 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 193.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 8,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,626 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 4,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $132.92 lastly. It is down 22.28% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph also sold $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “May U.S. Rail Employment Levels Dropped. Will They Keep Falling? – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Stays Bullish On Norfolk Southern After Q4 Print – Benzinga” published on January 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Hub Group Posts Record Per-Share Earnings In Quarter, Raises Full-Year Estimates – Benzinga” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Norfolk Southern Stock Is on the Vergeâ€¦ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 28,590 shares to 41,550 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 23,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66M for 17.56 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch invested in 0.28% or 4,172 shares. Reliance Co Of Delaware invested in 0.2% or 6,613 shares. Bessemer reported 12,080 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 2,782 shares. Prudential accumulated 0.25% or 789,530 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 12,124 shares. Parkside Bancshares & reported 2,823 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 51,443 shares. Argent Trust Company accumulated 0.14% or 6,916 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Advsr Ltd Liability owns 59 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated owns 20,000 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 0.44% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). West Oak Lc holds 1.2% or 10,305 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Company holds 0.11% or 6,709 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Inc holds 1,147 shares.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 9,641 shares to 19,281 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,932 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prns Inc accumulated 1,520 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs reported 1,935 shares. Wilen Inv Mgmt owns 22,620 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 152,720 shares. Agf Investments reported 367,988 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc owns 3,153 shares. Moreover, Sit Invest Associate Inc has 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 6,800 shares. 3,798 are owned by Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company. Oakworth has 100 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 54,427 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 658,720 shares. Congress Asset Ma holds 48,738 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 6,893 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 12,566 shares.