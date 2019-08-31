Holder Ghost Tree Capital Upped Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Position; As Duke Realty Com New (DRE) Share Price Rose, Holder Pggm Investments Has Increased Its Holding

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 620% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 573,742 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp Com New (DRE) by 106.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 7.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 13.90M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.16M, up from 6.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 1.44 million shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc Com (NYSE:BXP) by 1.24 million shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $221.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc Com (NYSE:OHI) by 53,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tricida Inc.