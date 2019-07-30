Holder Geode Capital Management Boosted Ew Scripps Co/The (SSP) Holding; Foundry Partners Has Lowered Stepan Co Com (SCL) Stake by $4.48 Million as Share Value Declined

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ew Scripps Co/The (SSP) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 59,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 624,210 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11M, up from 564,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. It closed at $15.23 lastly. It is down 38.77% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 27/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT-GAMCO URGES E. W. SCRIPPS’ SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF GAMCO’S 3 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO BOARD OF E. W. SCRIPPS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – HAS STREAMLINED ITS LOCAL MEDIA SEGMENT AND CORPORATE COST STRUCTURE AND EXPECTS TO YIELD MORE THAN $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SAVINGS; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Anticipates Margin Improvement of 400 Basis Points Between 2018 and 2020; 13/04/2018 – Gamco Says It Seeks to Have Brown, Cole, Sadusky Elected to E.W. Scripps Board ‘to Help Management Increase Intrinsic Value’; 30/04/2018 – ISS recommends Scripps shareholders vote against GAMCO nominees; 22/03/2018 – SSP CEO: INVESTOR HASN’T ARTICULATED COMPELLING STRATEGY; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – CBS AGREEMENT COVERS WTVF IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE; 15/03/2018 – Roseanne Stars Pick & Host Their Favorite Episodes on Laff In Special Week-Long Primetime Event March 19-24 Leading up to Reboot of Series on ABC on March 27; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 8C; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Stepan Co Com (SCL) by 38.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 51,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,979 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, down from 133,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $97.7. About 30,108 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 28.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 4.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.11 per share. SCL’s profit will be $26.23M for 21.06 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Stepan Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.67% negative EPS growth.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dime Community Banc (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 17,350 shares to 400,415 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 23,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN).

More notable recent Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Stepan Company – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stepan Company: An Unknown Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Stepan Company (SCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 357,854 shares to 9.28M shares, valued at $1.55B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exantas Capital Corp by 52,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,739 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $1.18 million activity. Lawlor Brian G. sold $209,000 worth of stock. Scripps Eaton M had bought 26,522 shares worth $494,517. $94,631 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shares were bought by SCRIPPS CHARLES E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.