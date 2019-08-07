Holder Geode Capital Management Boosted Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Holding; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holding Increased by Alpine Partners Vi Llc

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 1.15M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 63,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 726,074 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74 million, up from 662,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 1.26M shares traded or 301.85% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $826,809 activity. Berger Michael L had bought 1,200 shares worth $26,668. Coretz Robert K. had bought 25,000 shares worth $501,250. 1,225 shares were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr, worth $25,198. $21,690 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Crippen Jeffrey C..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Partners Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 26,157 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 18,507 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 176 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Voya Inv Management Lc invested in 0.06% or 1.19M shares. Prescott Group Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 613,355 shares stake. Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 11,500 shares stake. Hsbc Plc accumulated 8,775 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Bluestein R H Company accumulated 10,000 shares. D E Shaw Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Raymond James Assoc owns 425,671 shares. Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.52% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.15% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 159,842 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 52,023 shares to 446,687 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 18,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.27 million shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve by 597,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.