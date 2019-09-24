Holder Gemmer Asset Management Has Lifted Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake; Autus Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Share Price Declined

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 6,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 25,881 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, up from 19,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $152.05. About 4.01 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 27.76M shares traded or 5.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE CONTINUES TO PLAN FOR ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASES; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 16/03/2018 – Apple to Make Education-Related Announcement on March 27; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil has 0.17% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 745,008 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 608,139 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.98% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 208,208 shares. American Group Inc Inc owns 0.17% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 279,751 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0% or 2,125 shares. Covington Cap Management, California-based fund reported 12,367 shares. California Public Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 1.23 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 180,090 shares. Lone Pine Cap Llc holds 2.77% or 2.94 million shares in its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank holds 43,672 shares. Comm Financial Bank holds 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 18,622 shares. Mackenzie Finance invested in 435,450 shares. Farmers Bankshares owns 625 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Lc owns 14,494 shares. Lakeview reported 0.4% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,944 shares to 62,512 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 3,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,676 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Overlooked Asset Is Proof of Salesforce’s Future Growth Potential – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce May Soon Challenge Its All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Stock Is at Risk as Other Software Stocks Tank – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Now More Than Ever, AAPL Stock Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple, Oprah Partner On A Book Club – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Priced To Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Telephone & Tele (NYSE:T) by 26,361 shares to 27,160 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,464 shares, and cut its stake in Schw Intl Scap Etf (SCHC).