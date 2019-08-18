Holder Garrison Financial Raised Sonoco Products Company (SON) Position; Apple (AAPL) Stake Has Boosted by Vantage Investment Partners Llc

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 13,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Sonoco Products Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 412,086 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for $150M in Cash; 14/05/2018 – Sonoco’s New Digital Printing for Displays Offers Brands Quality, Agility; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS FOR $150M CASH; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – 20/20 VISION TARGET OF GROWING ANNUAL REVENUE TO GREATER THAN $6 BLN; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES FY BASE EPS $3.22 TO $3.32, EST. $3.21; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FULL-YEAR 2018 BASE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.22 TO $3.32; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES 2Q BASE EPS 83C TO 89C, EST. 82C; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR CONSUMER PACKAGING SEGMENT WERE $570 MLN, COMPARED WITH $482 MLN IN 2017

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91 million, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand; 25/05/2018 – Samsung has previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for the infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability holds 6,125 shares. 207,065 are held by Citadel Advisors Limited Co. Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 353 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc has 3,763 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited reported 247,965 shares stake. Brookstone Capital Mgmt owns 9,259 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 323,037 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 54,180 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Old Republic Interest holds 0.58% or 351,800 shares in its portfolio. 45,303 were reported by First Retail Bank Of Omaha. Rmb Capital Ltd owns 13,035 shares. Systematic Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 32,508 shares. Tctc Hldg stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 13,848 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6,716 shares to 40,598 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 7,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,777 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc. (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Financial Companies Lllp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 18,219 shares. Carlson Capital Mgmt reported 10,658 shares stake. Hudock Cap Group Inc Limited Com accumulated 9,876 shares. Highfields Mgmt LP has 18.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 700,000 shares. Quantres Asset holds 0.3% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel accumulated 5.68% or 221,156 shares. Copeland Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Carret Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 3.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Princeton Port Strategies Grp Lc owns 61,184 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. 10,501 are held by Fairview Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc. Investec Asset Ltd holds 1.44M shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Cadence Bank & Trust Na has invested 1.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valueworks has 43,160 shares. Bruce Incorporated owns 3.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 98,300 shares.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorpora (NYSE:MA) by 41,000 shares to 107,600 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway I (BRKB) by 22,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,474 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).