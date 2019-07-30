Holder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Upped Citi Trends (CTRN) Holding; Valinor Management Has Trimmed Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $46.50 Million; Share Value Declined

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 16,350 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 44.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 294,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 367,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.22 million, down from 661,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $157.24. About 1.67 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $16.53 million activity. Allanson Joe sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31M. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514. Shares for $735,149 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Roos John Victor sold $16,971. On Friday, February 1 the insider Weaver Amy E sold $811,530. On Friday, February 15 the insider Conway Craig sold $32,216.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 436.78 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 677,600 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $58.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 8,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 115,310 shares. The Singapore-based Seatown Hldgs Pte Ltd has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Arrow Fincl Corporation reported 32,672 shares stake. Montag A And Associates Incorporated owns 4,313 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 392,153 shares. Friess Limited, a Wyoming-based fund reported 188,266 shares. Vestor Capital holds 1,025 shares. 87,425 are owned by Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 2.29M were reported by Tiger Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd reported 0.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 28,863 are owned by Exchange Capital Management. Aqr Ltd Co holds 289,437 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.64% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). L S owns 25,323 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Fulton Retail Bank Na invested in 0.21% or 18,799 shares.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 15,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.