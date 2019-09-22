Holder Gamco Investors Et Al Has Raised Mueller Inds Com (MLI) Position; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shares Declined While King Luther Capital Management Boosted Holding

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 6,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 284,612 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.79 million, up from 278,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.41 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Mueller Inds Inc Com (MLI) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 75,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 4.32M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126.52 million, up from 4.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Mueller Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 620,517 shares traded or 148.77% up from the average. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLI); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Cl B (NYSE:RCI) by 20,200 shares to 505,134 shares, valued at $27.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Griffon Corp Com (NYSE:GFF) by 133,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc Cl A (NYSE:WDAY).

More notable recent Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mueller Industries, Inc. Acquires ATCO Rubber Products – Business Wire” on July 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mueller Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mueller Industries Building From A Surprisingly Solid Base – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2017. More interesting news about Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 12% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Oct 26, 2018 – Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) Chairman of the Board & CEO Gregory L. Christopher Bought $178,500 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold MLI shares while 57 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings.

