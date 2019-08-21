Holder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Increased Pnc (PNC) Holding; Credit Agricole S A Maintains Position in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 32.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 4,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 20,360 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 15,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $100.85. About 147,992 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Pnc (PNC) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 2,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 104,114 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 101,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Pnc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.2. About 1.89M shares traded or 1.84% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 3,513 shares. Gabelli & Communication Advisers invested 3.96% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 20,360 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). C Ww Group Holding A S reported 0.05% stake. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 306,604 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 20,057 were reported by Grp. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 0% or 29,682 shares. Baker Bros Advsrs Lp has invested 0.55% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.68% or 105,569 shares. Adage Capital Prns Lc stated it has 550,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Twin Securities holds 65,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated reported 0.04% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 32,848 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability Com owns 221,550 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 14,034 shares to 93,750 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 71 shares in its portfolio. Wms Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.17% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 38,542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Hartford Invest has invested 0.2% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Company holds 10,401 shares. Park Corporation Oh holds 0.47% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 68,333 shares. 19,566 were reported by Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Provident Tru has 7.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 0.35% or 28,329 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 309 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.12% or 676,920 shares in its portfolio. Dodge And Cox stated it has 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 26,519 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.24% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 19,832 shares. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 70,143 shares.