Holder Fulton Bank Lifted Total S A (TOT) Stake; Bridgeway Capital Management Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 6,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 28,002 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 21,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 1.35 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Total Buys $300 Mln of Assets in Gulf of Mexico; 16/05/2018 – US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL RAISES MAERSK SYNERGIES ESTIMATE BY $100 MILLION: CEO; 05/03/2018 – Total CEO Sees Shift to Gas from Oil — CERAWeek Market Talk; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL TO LIMIT LA MEDE REFINERY PALM OIL SUPPLY TO 300,000 T/YR; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOT.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS BREAKEVEN OIL PRICE FOR COMPANY WAS $27/BBL; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – SHOULD NOVATEK DECIDE TO REDUCE ITS PARTICIPATION BELOW 60%, TOTAL WILL HAVE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS DIRECT SHARE UP TO 15%; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, PEMEX BID GROUP WIN OIL BLOCK 33 IN MEXICO AUCTION

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 73,200 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90M, down from 76,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $218.27. About 2.71 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 986 shares to 11,403 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advisors Inner Circle Fd (EGFIX) by 143,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VVIAX).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.58 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru holds 0.02% or 1,927 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Management invested in 80,840 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Inc stated it has 6,539 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 1.80 million shares. Marvin And Palmer Assoc accumulated 2.44% or 16,460 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 12,400 shares. Advsrs Asset reported 111,215 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory invested in 0.13% or 233,184 shares. Clarkston Prns Llc has invested 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Prudential Public Limited reported 5,523 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Company stated it has 5,040 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Natixis Lp holds 0.13% or 79,572 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Llc has 0.02% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Kistler has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hl Fincl Ser Llc holds 112,757 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geospace Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 34,000 shares to 66,163 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 137,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Bank Williamstown Nj (NASDAQ:FRBA).