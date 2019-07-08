Holder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; As Anglogold Ashanti F Sponsored (AU) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Lesa Sroufe & Co Lowered by $394,875 Its Holding

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 82,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 196,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 8.68M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti F Sponsored (AU) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 30,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 229,503 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, down from 259,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti F Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 2.61M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 30.25% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-AngloGold says owed $150 mln in taxes by Tanzania and DRC; 03/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Reaches Settlement Over Silicosis and Tb Class Action; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD – CONSULTATION WITH ORGANISED LABOUR GROUPS, FACILITATED BY CCMA, WILL BE AIMED AT SAFELY ENSURING OVERALL VIABILITY OF CO’S REMAINING ASSETS IN SOUTH AFRICA; 08/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Provides Updates On Drc Mining Code Discussions; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SOUTH AFRICA’S NUM UNION SEEKS UP TO 37 PCT PAY HIKE FROM GOLD PRODUCERS OVER TWO YEARS – DOCUMENT; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – TO BEGIN A CONSULTATION PROCESS WITH EMPLOYEES IN LINE WITH SECTION 189 AND 189A OF THE LABOUR RELATIONS ACT; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – RESTRUCTURING WILL AFFECT EMPLOYEES ACROSS DIFFERENT CATEGORIES & LEVELS, REGION’S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – South Africa gold producers, gold miners reach class action silicosis settlement; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS VENKATAKRISHNAN RESIGNS AS CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.