Holder Ftb Advisors Increased Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com Usd0.01 Class A (LYB) Position; Diversified Trust Co Has Boosted Citigroup (C) Holding by $707,854; Market Value Rose

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 11,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 56,511 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 45,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12 million shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES THOMAS STEFFEN TO BOOST ZURICH PRIVATE BANKING; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CONCERN ON AMLO GROWING DEFICIT INCORRECT: ESQUIVEL; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS PROPOSAL TO LOWER THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING FAILED WITH 49.8 PCT OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR, PRELIMINARY COUNT AT ANNUAL MEETING

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com Usd0.01 Class A (LYB) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 16,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 82,397 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 65,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com Usd0.01 Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 3.39M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,743 shares to 27,592 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,320 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Maltese Capital Mngmt Lc has 2.5% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Principal Financial Grp Incorporated has 0.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.81M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 12,563 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gmt Capital Corp has invested 1.61% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bloom Tree Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 643,653 shares. Korea Investment Corporation owns 0.55% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.97 million shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13,802 shares. Private Asset Mngmt invested in 2.48% or 223,436 shares. Palladium Partners Lc has 9,769 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 92,331 are held by Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 3.56M shares. Thornburg Inv Management has 2.18M shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Buckingham Cap has invested 0.73% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN) by 8,874 shares to 14,707 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Co Inc Com Usd0.10 (NYSE:BBY) by 4,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,261 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Hi Yd Etf (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 193 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 214 shares. Franklin Res holds 843,909 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,091 shares. Old Bancshares In owns 31,387 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 178,115 shares. Moreover, Advisors Capital Mgmt has 0.6% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 111,329 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co holds 5,116 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Epoch Inv Prns holds 1.26M shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 8,277 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.18% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ftb Advsr reported 0.55% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Premier Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).