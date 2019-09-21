Holder Ftb Advisors Increased Cummins (CMI) Stake; Intact Investment Management Has Decreased Its Intel (INTC) Position by $399,500

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 1,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 31,181 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34 million, up from 29,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $161.57. About 3.62 million shares traded or 171.53% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 247,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.84M, down from 255,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 2,600 shares to 51,400 shares, valued at $15.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) by 216,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

