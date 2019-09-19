Holder Front Barnett Associates Has Lifted Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Cut Stake

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold 205 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, down from 1,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $900.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1819.87. About 1.36 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Malay Mail: Amazon is said to squeeze suppliers to curb losses in price wars; 10/05/2018 – Is Trump’s Tax Incoherence Just a Way to Hurt Amazon?; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 2,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 67,962 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.31 million, up from 65,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $152.91. About 1.66M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $596.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,942 shares to 261,770 shares, valued at $51.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 14,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,827 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, which manages about $465.79 million and $145.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 6,089 shares to 14,469 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.