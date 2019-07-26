Holder Frigate Ventures LP Boosted Mack Cali Rlty (CLI) Stake; Raytheon Co. (RTN) Stake Maintained by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 43,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Mack Cali Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 63,075 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 27.09% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 35c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty: Bd Expanded Size From 9 to 10 and Appointed Michael J. DeMarco to Bd; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Mack-Cali’s IDR to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES MACK-CALI REALTY CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 27/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Mack-Cali Realty To ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 14/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $43M; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY FFO $1.80/Shr-FFO $1.90/Shr

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $189.81. About 825,657 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 8,300 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R, worth $752,828. 3,501 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies and Raytheon: What Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon Co (RTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98M and $144.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $47,893 activity.