Holder Franklin Resources Upped National Retail Pptys (NNN) Holding; Farr Miller & Washington Cut Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $789,570

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 18,017 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, down from 22,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 716,045 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 81.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 21,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 47,911 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 26,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.24. About 378,028 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc reported 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Wesbanco State Bank Inc holds 34,590 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 662 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 134,898 shares. 5,000 were reported by Orleans Management La. Utah Retirement reported 36,187 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 12,942 shares. 747,119 were accumulated by Hsbc Pcl. 264 are held by Synovus Financial. Mariner Lc owns 5,404 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 25,433 shares. 106,897 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co. Signaturefd Lc reported 1,637 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 21,253 shares. 4,359 are owned by Piedmont Investment Advisors.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 44,500 shares to 281,429 shares, valued at $29.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 38,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.78 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 4,122 shares to 250,043 shares, valued at $30.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 128,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Com (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Group Inc reported 4,360 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Shoker Invest Counsel invested 0.59% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The Japan-based Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.16% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 22,726 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Asset Mgmt accumulated 17,356 shares or 0.17% of the stock. The California-based Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Westwood Holdg Gp has 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Blackhill reported 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charter invested 0.27% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Liability Com owns 0.17% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 8,218 shares. M Kraus invested in 47,590 shares or 5.2% of the stock. Blb&B Advsrs stated it has 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt Com holds 34,722 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

