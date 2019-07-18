Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Stake; Roumell Asset Management Cut Its Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Stake by $5.79 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 964,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 403,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 340,591 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company's stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $101.01. About 318,817 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Gilbert E Scott sold $8.09 million worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 89,789 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin Assocs invested in 972 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.18% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Amica Mutual Insurance has 0.19% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 16,210 shares. Wallace reported 2,451 shares stake. Bonness Enterprises invested in 25,800 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 115,225 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.04% or 42,152 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York invested in 556 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0.39% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 8,349 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs owns 2.04M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 9,217 shares. Jlb Associate accumulated 94,799 shares or 1.88% of the stock. South Dakota Inv Council reported 37,900 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kt Corp. (NYSE:KT) by 26,500 shares to 113,784 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,002 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL).

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 207,290 shares to 657,696 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here is Why Choice Equities Capital Management Loves Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI): – Yahoo Finance" on May 15, 2019

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.