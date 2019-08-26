Holder Foster & Motley Raised Archer (ADM) Holding; Pentwater Capital Management LP Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF) Has Lifted by $3.41 Million

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.94 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 5.03 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 15,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 76,328 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 60,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 7.19 million shares traded or 87.13% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adjusted Segment Operating Profit $717M; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS SLOW FARMER SELLING IN ARGENTINA TO CONTINUE; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure for divisions as grain margins fall; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Four New Business Segments to Be Reflected in Fincl Results Beginning With 1Q; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Applauds Nomination of Vice Adm. Karl Schultz as the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; 16/05/2018 – ADM FEELS OPTIMISTIC THAT CHINA COULD HELP DRIVE ETHANOL MARGINS TO 30 CENTS TO 40 CENTS OVER MEDIUM TERM -CFO; 20/03/2018 – ADM: AGRI MARKETS HAVE PROBABLY BOTTOMED OUT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 30,953 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 1,814 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.04% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 8,271 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 104,326 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt owns 154,949 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1.01M shares. Verity Verity Limited Liability Com accumulated 53,320 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 226,362 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hennessy Advsrs Inc holds 119,800 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Department reported 1,000 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 52,324 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lenox Wealth holds 345 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12,663 shares to 76,238 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 11,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,471 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Policy Market – Tariffs Remain In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (NYSE:ADM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADM and Marfrig to partner on veggie burger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. $199,990 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Tuesday, August 6.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 791,703 shares to 43,297 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50M shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS).