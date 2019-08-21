Holder Forward Management Upped Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Position; As Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Stock Declined, Ativo Capital Management Boosted Stake by $539,658

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 4,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 113,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39 million, up from 109,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.47. About 634,774 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 953,243 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners Takes Majority Ownership in GGP; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q Net $1.02B; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17B and $672.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,105 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 56,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,982 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 302,905 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Forward Management Limited Liability Co holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 780,150 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 134,598 shares or 0.01% of the stock. River Road Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Jcic Asset has 0.24% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Goldman Sachs Group invested in 87,560 shares or 0% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 1,941 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 0.02% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio. 673 were accumulated by Synovus Corporation. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 1.71% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Veritas Invest Mngmt (Uk) Limited accumulated 110 shares or 0% of the stock. Lee Danner Bass Inc stated it has 0.02% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY).

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Property Partners Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Toronto Stock Exchange:BPY-UN.TO – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Brookfield Property Partners is a Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock (BPY) – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Property Partners Unveiled: The Real Reason Why BPY Yields More Than 6% – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Shopping Malls Be Bailing Out Ailing Retailers? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,112 shares to 6,914 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (NYSE:LYB) by 8,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,007 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).