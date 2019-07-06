Holder Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Boosted Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake; Gofen & Glossberg Lifted Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $492,600

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1035.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 181,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 199,473 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, up from 17,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 6.98M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 1,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,373 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.42M, up from 59,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the US Air Force; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate defense bill would bar Turkey from buying F-35 jets; 30/05/2018 – Turkey, U.S. reach deal on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 14/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin-Led Team Hosts Christening for Future USS INDIANAPOLIS; 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 15/05/2018 – LMT DOD PACT MODIFIED,BOOSTING PACT VALUE TO $2.81B FROM $2.79B

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. 750 Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares with value of $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S. $2.00 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Ambrose Richard F.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Hedge fund chief Daniel Loeb opposes United Technologies, Raytheon merger – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Fit For Success: Advanced Extremely High Frequency Satellite Encapsulated and Prepared for Launch – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Loweâ€™s Companies, Inc. (LOW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “NASA Disses the Usual Suspects in Latest Moon Contract Awards – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “iBASEt Collaborates with Amazon Web Services to Launch Manufacturing Platform for Aerospace & Defense Market – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) by 5,300 shares to 54,754 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 7,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 733,356 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick Non (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 22,269 were accumulated by Iberiabank Corporation. Farmers Trust Communication accumulated 2,961 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.03% or 491 shares. Weatherstone Capital invested in 0.36% or 1,127 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.15% or 60,376 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ipg Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 4,064 shares. Horseman Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 4,200 shares or 0.43% of the stock. 83,333 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Principal Finance Gp holds 361,158 shares. Lafleur Godfrey holds 0.49% or 6,275 shares. Putnam Lc holds 163,239 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania holds 0.03% or 129,441 shares.

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17 million and $466.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,343 shares to 142,251 shares, valued at $16.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 70,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,031 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life owns 0.3% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 42,776 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc has 20.73M shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. 14,089 are held by At Bancorporation. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 57 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has invested 0.39% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Stevens First Principles Investment holds 82 shares. Community Bancorporation Na stated it has 125,870 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp accumulated 2.14 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest invested 0.42% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 14,707 are held by Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership reported 19.42 million shares stake. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.23% or 71,567 shares. Finemark Comml Bank And Tru reported 213,205 shares stake. Acg Wealth invested in 70,758 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Barnett & accumulated 0.03% or 1,148 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.