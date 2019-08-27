Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Increased Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Stake In Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Was Upped

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 67.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 83,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 207,499 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, up from 123,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 6.78 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 6,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 253,330 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21 million, up from 246,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 2.72 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Financial holds 0.26% or 135,000 shares in its portfolio. Grimes And reported 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 251,517 shares. Acropolis Lc invested 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Essex Fincl reported 102,705 shares. 52,637 are owned by Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.2% or 352,314 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha owns 1.57% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 474,896 shares. Arga Inv Lp holds 33,700 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Company holds 1,373 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 1.19% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 447,000 shares. First Midwest National Bank Division holds 0.43% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 66,048 shares. Axa accumulated 0.23% or 1.22 million shares. Delta Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 54,745 shares.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Hold More Cash? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt has 496,359 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Lc holds 27,773 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Nbt Bankshares N A New York, New York-based fund reported 47,541 shares. 12,124 were accumulated by Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. Avalon Llc accumulated 306,243 shares. Moreover, Pictet North America Advsrs has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 26,395 shares. Montag A accumulated 48,550 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1.27% or 110,423 shares in its portfolio. Graybill Bartz Limited stated it has 1.56% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Natl Tru Commerce has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 19,897 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Kempen Capital Management Nv invested in 0.93% or 236,130 shares. Smithfield reported 0.07% stake. Systematic Management LP holds 0.01% or 8,300 shares in its portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Limited has invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 12,981 shares to 324,289 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 6,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,104 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).