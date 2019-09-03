Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; Montag A & Associates Continues to Hold Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 372.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 25,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 32,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 6,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 1.76M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 14,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 183,874 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01 million, up from 169,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 9.15 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: BP Positions Itself for Shale Patch Bargain Hunt – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southport Mngmt Ltd reported 20,000 shares. Hudson Bay Capital LP invested in 0.01% or 16,996 shares. Page Arthur B owns 6,817 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Cap Inc holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 207,499 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated owns 0.37% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 35,000 shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) LP stated it has 114,656 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited reported 13.66M shares. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Company has 13,731 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Asset One Com Ltd reported 762,976 shares. Davis R M Inc has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 22,047 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 23,883 shares. Rnc Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 1.73% or 570,617 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De reported 16,982 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory has 3,028 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd invested in 94 shares. Stratos Wealth reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 0.09% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 3.41 million shares. Guardian Cap Lp invested in 0.01% or 6,370 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Strategic stated it has 56,706 shares. Fincl Architects has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 5,600 were reported by Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Limited has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ims Management holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 14,196 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc accumulated 3,052 shares or 0% of the stock. 97,300 are held by South Dakota Invest Council. Bb&T Corp has 7,589 shares. The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 0.82% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.