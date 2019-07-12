Holder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Upped Mercadolibre (MELI) Position; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Gabalex Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 19.11M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 2,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,694 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, up from 12,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $632.48. About 219,286 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 27,520 shares to 31,607 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,442 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

