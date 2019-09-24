Holder Fj Capital Management Lifted Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Position; R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Has Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding as Share Price Declined

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.32M shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Amazon is adding a range of business settings to Alexa; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Mercury News: Amazon is said to have mulled acquiring some Toys `R’ Us stores; 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID EYEING MORE WHOLE FOODS BENEFITS FOR PRIME: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 07/03/2018 – Bezlio Releases New Amazon to ERP Integration Portal; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive to Will Migrate Majority of Its Brands to AWS; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 159,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.24 million, up from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Riverview Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 251,758 shares traded or 412.88% up from the average. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 4.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIVE); 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 04/05/2018 – RIVERVIEW RUBBER ESTATES BHD RVWL.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.04 RGT (4 SEN) PER ORDINARY SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVSB); 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Riverview Bancorp; 09/03/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Reports 2017 Financial Results; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 26/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp 4Q EPS 13c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold RVSB shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 14.11 million shares or 1.46% more from 13.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 67,741 shares in its portfolio. Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Lc has invested 1.14% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 1,023 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 58,679 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 69,355 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Citigroup has 0% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Menta Cap Lc accumulated 0.22% or 60,747 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 46,000 shares stake. Legal General Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,610 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 831,981 shares. American Century invested in 0% or 23,816 shares. Thb Asset invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Arrowstreet LP stated it has 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Since August 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $75,783 activity.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 119,388 shares to 83,000 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western New Eng Bancorp Inc by 182,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP).

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90M and $17.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,600 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kdi Prtn Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,189 shares. Indiana-based Walter Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Diversified Co has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,339 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Karp Cap Management invested 1.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillhouse Capital Ltd invested in 2.61% or 43,156 shares. Ems Cap Limited Partnership holds 6.01% or 48,610 shares in its portfolio. Hendley Com Inc reported 1,742 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A holds 17,999 shares. Greenleaf stated it has 8,096 shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,988 shares. Avalon Global Asset Management Lc owns 5,610 shares or 5.01% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 57,785 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 2.48% or 1.04M shares. Rothschild Cap Prns Ltd Llc reported 6.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).