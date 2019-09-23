Holder Fishman Jay A LTD Raised Titan International (TWI) Position; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Gladius Capital Management LP Lowered Stake

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 91.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 29,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 2,652 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $549,000, down from 32,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $213.11. About 544,406 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/04/2018 – Default Drama Involving Goldman Sachs, Blackstone (Video); 15/05/2018 – Circle raises $110 mln, plans to create dollar-pegged cryptocurrency; 17/04/2018 – Goldman may acquire its way to a bigger consumer bank; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pumps Up Securities-Backed Lending — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – HUYA INC SAYS CREDIT SUISSE, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/05/2018 – FACTORS SUGGEST FURTHER UPSIDE RISK TO $82.50/BBL BRENT CRUDE FORECAST AS OF THE SUMMER – GOLDMAN SACHS; 07/03/2018 – Advent to seek buyer for conveyor belt firm Ammeraal Beltech; 07/03/2018 – NEMUS Bioscience to Participate in Sachs BioCapital USA Forum at the New York Academy of Sciences; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein reportedly is prepping his exit

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Titan International Inc (TWI) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 27,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The institutional investor held 2.84M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91 billion, up from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Titan International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.70M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 61,612 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lee Danner Bass invested in 20,255 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp accumulated 3.04% or 164,958 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd stated it has 727 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 81,450 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 41,182 shares. Valueworks Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.26% or 38,975 shares in its portfolio. Moody State Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.32% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Soros Fund Mngmt Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 29,500 are held by Maple Capital Management. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.21% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd reported 9,441 shares stake. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.21% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ally Financial has 36,000 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) by 264,000 shares to 351,400 shares, valued at $49.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (Put) by 427,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $526,720 activity.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $534.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 980 shares to 113,780 shares, valued at $23.39 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,590 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

