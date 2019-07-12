Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Boosted Tutor Perini (TPC) Position; London Co Of Virginia Raised Its Position in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) as Stock Declined

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $713.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 148,242 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 18.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TPC TRAINING AND JADE LEARNING; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282066 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI REPORTS THREE LOW BIDS FOR CIVIL PROJECTS OF $1B; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI – ALL 3 PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS & SHOULD COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI EXPECTS PROJECTS TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.30; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 09/05/2018 – TPC Group Appoints New Senior Vice President, Operations and Vice President, Technology and Engineering; 15/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282087 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 51,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 499,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.20M, up from 448,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $80.79. About 479,899 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4,265 shares to 154,654 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.49 million activity.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 19,478 shares to 273,379 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) by 43,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,346 shares, and cut its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

