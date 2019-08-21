Holder First Washington Lifted Usa Technologies (USAT) Stake; Brown & Brown (BRO) Shares Rose While Prospector Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.26 Million

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 89.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 479,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 536,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 398,841 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 147,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 850,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.10M, down from 997,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 282,781 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 19,542 shares to 488,133 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 59,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,931 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “USA Technologies overhauls management after accounting issues uncovered – Philadelphia Business Journal” on January 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “USA Technologies, Inc. Provides Update on Nasdaq Notification of Deficiency – Business Wire” published on November 20, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “USA Technologies, Inc. Receives Additional Nasdaq Deficiency as Anticipated – Business Wire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Vendingmarketwatch.com and their article: “USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Nasdaq Hearing Panel Grants Extension to Regain Compliance – VendingMarketWatch” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “USA Technologies Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Acceptance of Plan to Regain Compliance – Business Wire” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 162,947 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). State Street holds 970,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 75,705 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 2.83M shares. Jump Trading Llc reported 31,900 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 16,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trellus Limited Liability Corp invested 0.7% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 25,100 shares stake. Raymond James Inc reported 34,195 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 3 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 13,863 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Financial Bank Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Citigroup invested in 0% or 41,999 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 36,006 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 62,124 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Lp owns 2.33M shares. Meritage Portfolio Management owns 11,870 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 22,218 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Company has invested 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Trustmark Bancshares Department holds 1,705 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 30,141 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pggm Invests reported 717,940 shares stake. Amp Invsts Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). 14,901 were reported by Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 11,048 shares.

More notable recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of MEDVAL, LLC – GlobeNewswire” on March 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of WBR Insurance Agency, LLC; Wilson Insurance Agency, Inc.; Bell Insurance Agency Corporation; and Robertson Insurance Agency, Co. – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brown & Brown acquires CKP Insurance – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brown & Brown, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Brown & Brown – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $179,806 activity.