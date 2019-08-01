Holder First United Bank Trust Increased Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake; Buckingham Capital Management Holds Holding in Patterson (PTEN)

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 77.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 2,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $365.52. About 121,747 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 190,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 730,491 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, up from 540,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.28% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 1.49 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 9,405 shares to 15,362 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 4,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,483 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $4.03 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $1.54M were sold by Conley Jason on Tuesday, February 12. The insider WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 500 shares worth $163,483.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Mellon holds 0.09% or 893,093 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 46,168 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Appleton Partners Ma has invested 0.91% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Nomura has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 4,527 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Serv Communication Ma has invested 0.27% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 72,315 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 2.61% or 1.62 million shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Co has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Co owns 188,353 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset has invested 1.13% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 108 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 7,508 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc invested in 1,376 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation owns 112,339 shares. Connable Office Inc reported 11,358 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, a Texas-based fund reported 12.05M shares. Utd Service Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 41,444 were reported by Dupont Management. 2.09 million were reported by Scout. The Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 9.42 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 153,415 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.18% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Tiaa Cref Inv Management invested in 0% or 208,970 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited owns 25,455 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Virtu Ltd Co holds 10,651 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 208 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,000 shares to 49,589 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 93,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 579,942 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stor (NYSE:BURL).