Holder First Republic Investment Management Lifted Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake; Visa (V) Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Holding

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 14,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 166,105 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.28 million, up from 151,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $94. About 1.56M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $18.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 9,109 shares to 373,358 shares, valued at $76.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,620 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) IV flat, President Donald Trump’s administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges – StreetInsider.com” on September 30, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “NYSE May Be Bigger, But Nasdaq Is Growing Faster – Forbes” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange: Own The Stock Market – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: CME Group vs. Intercontinental Exchange – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICE Data Services Launches the ICE US Broad Municipal Index – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 0.05% or 38,873 shares in its portfolio. Churchill Management holds 64,903 shares. Davenport Com Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 4,425 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 62,386 shares. Moreover, Country Trust State Bank has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 2,000 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,810 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bangor Savings Bank reported 24,145 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Mai Capital invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 967,774 shares. Kornitzer Capital Incorporated Ks has 0.1% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Private Na holds 7,272 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Commerce Financial Bank accumulated 34,095 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 238,634 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 18,200 shares to 377,500 shares, valued at $17.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Advisers Inc owns 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 150 shares. Nordea Invest Management owns 2.47 million shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.36% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Huntington Retail Bank reported 445,181 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Management Lp has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 13,944 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.25% stake. Ipg Inv Limited owns 5,075 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dsc Advsrs Lp invested in 7,293 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 2.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mount Vernon Md holds 2,200 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited owns 115,630 shares. Pictet Asset invested in 3.88 million shares or 1.45% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 1.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 44,286 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Mastercard Stock Could Continue to Rise Despite Predicted Economic Slowdown – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Higher Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Square Stock Has Been Under Pressure, May Retest $50 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.