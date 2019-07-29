Holder First Quadrant LP Boosted Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holding; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowered Position by $3.18 Million as Market Value Rose

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 51.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 19,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,239 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 37,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $192.06. About 848,160 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 64.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 29,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,195 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 45,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 619,539 shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 32.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 96.03 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 36,600 shares to 46,544 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 293,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million. Another trade for 29,366 shares valued at $4.36M was made by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6. Freda Fabrizio sold 98,262 shares worth $14.96 million. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44 million. 11,179 shares were sold by Demsey John, worth $1.52M on Thursday, January 31. 27,830 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $4.65 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 371 were accumulated by Sun Life Fin. Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt invested 3.36% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Logan Cap Inc holds 112,940 shares. Fulton Bank Na reported 3,667 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 158,881 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Limited, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,450 shares. Smithfield Com has 0.02% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 933 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 42,460 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hendley & reported 22,586 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 197,045 shares. Co Bankshares reported 14,603 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 359,161 shares. Fiera Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Pitcairn stated it has 24,202 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Fosun Int Limited reported 5,010 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $369,030 activity.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 10,934 shares to 41,093 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,564 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu Cl A (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 6,700 shares. Toth Financial Advisory owns 5,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 180,144 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Company stated it has 58,684 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 69,246 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Schroder Inv Gru holds 61,680 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Westfield Management Ltd Partnership owns 1.47 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc accumulated 9,721 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 7,936 shares. Boston Prtn reported 1.58M shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% or 8,240 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 6,941 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 138,813 shares.

