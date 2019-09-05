Holder First Personal Financial Services Boosted China Mobile Limited (CHL) Position; Discovery Capital Management Maintains Holding in Yandex N V (YNDX)

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.03. About 123,638 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 195.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.37 million, up from 575,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 614,765 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 7,644 shares to 36,159 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 16,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,603 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 364,950 shares to 423,000 shares, valued at $57.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 409,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).