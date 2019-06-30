Holder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Increased Home Depot (HD) Holding; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Valuation Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 3,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 33,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $207.97. About 11.07M shares traded or 171.72% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 22,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,207 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33 million, up from 358,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 6.67 million shares traded or 34.22% up from the average. The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/03/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 13/03/2018 – KKR Is Said to Mull $2.8 Billion Sale of U.K.’s Cognita Schools; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO GENERATE 4X RETURN IN MPHASIS SELLDOWN; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone’s International Market Centers to Merge With AmericasMart; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $27.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone unveils $7.6bn commercial real estate tie-up

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,903 shares to 30,447 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 4,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,678 shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,025 shares to 1,497 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,298 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.