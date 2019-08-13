Holder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosted Costco Whsl New (COST) Position; Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Shareholder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Boosted Its Holding

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 78.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 5,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,021 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 7,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $271.31. About 1.50 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 50.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 1,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 5,631 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 3,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $293.27. About 50,015 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 03/04/2018 – HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy’s Power-Electronics Test Leadership; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 26/03/2018 – Teledyne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the lndustry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – ITS TELEDYNE ISCO BUSINESS UNIT RECEIVED ORDER FROM KUWAIT MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q Net $66.5M; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10,421 shares to 15,886 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,797 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,291 shares to 84,569 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 7,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,099 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).