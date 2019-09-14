Holder First Merchants Has Lifted Home Depot Com (HD) Holding; Bangor Savings Bank Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $307,629

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,336 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 27,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 25,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 23,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First United State Bank Trust reported 2,714 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability owns 4,015 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Grimes Com Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 7,195 shares. Staley Capital Advisers reported 3,669 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability reported 0.49% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fdx Advsrs owns 29,208 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Davy Asset Management Ltd, a Ireland-based fund reported 19,575 shares. Intact Mngmt Inc has 58,300 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Incorporated Id invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Maple Mgmt reported 9,530 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited owns 6,140 shares. Illinois-based Whitnell & Com has invested 1.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Strategic Fincl Service owns 1,535 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 28,667 shares to 80,962 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co Com (NYSE:WFC) by 41,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,636 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Sector Etf Spdr (XLP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 142,197 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 2.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 407,243 shares. Kensico Capital Mngmt Corporation owns 7.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.16M shares. Mackenzie Corporation has 1.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.03 million shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 61,984 shares. 56,580 were accumulated by City. Moreover, Jag Capital Mgmt Llc has 4.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 303,605 shares. Strategic Wealth Gru Inc Llc reported 1.31% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 1.69% stake. Axiom Intl Limited Liability Co De owns 1.04M shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 109,302 shares or 3.46% of its portfolio. Page Arthur B reported 3.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 5.03% or 859,988 shares. Lsv Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 196,645 shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO) by 43,981 shares to 525,319 shares, valued at $26.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 22,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 586,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).