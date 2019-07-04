Holder First Long Island Investors Raised Adobe Sys Com (ADBE) Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Harding Loevner LP Increased Stake by $1.81 Million

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (ADBE) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 1,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 84,033 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.39M, up from 82,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 9,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.31 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability (Wy) stated it has 30,055 shares or 7.63% of all its holdings. Snow Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 261,185 shares or 3.14% of the stock. Martin Currie Ltd holds 93,085 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.08% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,854 shares. Fundx Inv Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Berkshire Hathaway stated it has 249.59 million shares. 61,980 were reported by Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Asset Mgmt Gp Inc reported 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 2.78% stake. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sarasin And Prtnrs Llp owns 293,434 shares. Harvest Cap Management Inc has 0.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,148 shares. Mengis Management invested in 41,196 shares. Palisade Management Llc Nj holds 0.9% or 147,847 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: The G-20 Winner ‘Is Clearly Apple’ – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA sees $1 EPS hit from Apple tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Apple vs. Google – Nasdaq” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: FaceTime Attention Correction Coming in iOS 13 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 24,964 shares to 10.78 million shares, valued at $469.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 489,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $101.33 million activity. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million worth of stock. The insider Rencher Bradley sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39M. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. GESCHKE CHARLES M had sold 21,258 shares worth $4.95 million. The insider Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32,416 shares to 63,870 shares, valued at $12.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 4,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,911 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 3.16% stake. Cooperman Leon G holds 0.62% or 38,000 shares in its portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.14% or 6,405 shares. 15,687 were accumulated by Victory Capital Mngmt. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co Ny stated it has 3.54% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 114,957 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Addenda Cap reported 24,716 shares. Decatur Mgmt invested in 2.25% or 43,623 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv owns 36,367 shares. Mitchell Capital Management holds 1.63% or 17,291 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Ser has invested 0.99% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Polen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 6.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiverton Asset Management Lc accumulated 1.25% or 108,006 shares. 34,725 were accumulated by Cullinan Assoc Inc. Pointstate Ltd Partnership stated it has 7.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Vanguard Information Technology ETF a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: USM, ADBE, PLNT – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.