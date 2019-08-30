Holder First Foundation Advisors Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Transact Technologies (TACT) Stock Value Rose While Zpr Investment Management Lifted Its Stake

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.46M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 3,827 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TransAct Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TACT); 14/05/2018 – ZIMBABWE TELLS BANKS NOT TO TRANSACT IN VIRTUAL CURRENCIES; 24/04/2018 – Pinpoint Intelligence Announces Key Industry Expert Hire at ETA’s TRANSACT; 13/05/2018 – TRANSACT: MCY: MERCURY BUYS STAKE IN TILT RENEWABLES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Asia Pioneer Entertainment Will Also Become a Certified Regional Repair Center for All of TransAct’s Printer Products; 16/04/2018 – Jaffe’s Targan to Present on Legal Aspects of Electronic Payments at TRANSACT 18; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 19/04/2018 – TRANSACT: SKSEEKA REPORTS PURCHASE OF NORTHLAND OPERATION; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-Promoter of India’s AGS Transact Technologies to raise $100 mln in debt – Mint; 22/05/2018 – Freedom Leaf, Inc., Takes 25% Equity Interest in Cicero Transact Group, LLC – A Business Platform Launching in July

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 103.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 124,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 245,892 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89M, up from 121,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 6.05M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SET FOR PROBATE COURT HEARING IN DALLAS FRIDAY; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase CEO is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Adds Yili Industrial, Exits Tal Education; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie, JPMorgan set to launch $1.1b entitlement offer for Reliance; 14/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8,152 shares to 6,598 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 14,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,130 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $208,100 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 8,462 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 316,606 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 32,441 shares. Vanguard owns 351,880 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zpr Investment Management invested in 90,865 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 279,727 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Punch And Assocs owns 363,700 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 63,477 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.01% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Connors Investor Services invested in 20,710 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 30,348 shares. North Star Invest Corporation has invested 0.13% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 32,752 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Dallas Secs accumulated 9,254 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 261.16 million shares stake. 12.07 million were reported by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Intersect Limited owns 38,959 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Ar Asset Management stated it has 3.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated reported 61,288 shares. Eos Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.85% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 26,000 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com owns 9,699 shares. Old National National Bank & Trust In invested in 204,276 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.79M shares. New Vernon Invest Management Limited Liability holds 1.03% or 4,253 shares in its portfolio. Cadinha And Ltd Liability Co owns 181,856 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited has invested 0.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westover Ltd Llc reported 44,728 shares stake. 124,523 were reported by Fund Mgmt.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Amt (NEA) by 35,503 shares to 22,023 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs Multi (NYSE:MMT) by 84,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,278 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG).

