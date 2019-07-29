Holder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Upped Altria Group (MO) Holding; Alps Advisors Raised Its Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Stock Price Rose

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 15,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,690 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, up from 92,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 842,009 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,729 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04M, up from 133,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.35 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 31,100 shares. New England & Mngmt reported 0.19% stake. Fmr Lc stated it has 0.12% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 12,784 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 120 shares stake. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership stated it has 4,879 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Franklin Res Inc has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.55% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 228,632 shares. Horseman Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 26,800 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Wellington Shields Cap Llc invested in 45,600 shares or 0.53% of the stock. 3G Prtn LP has 8.26% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 115 were reported by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enable Midstream (NYSE:ENBL) by 430,442 shares to 8.30M shares, valued at $118.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 42,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,985 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVV).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wealthquest Corporation has 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,642 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Com reported 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Swiss Bank has invested 0.47% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.09% or 4,688 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 8.32M shares. Sterling holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 17,187 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 146.58M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.26% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6.94M shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 21,372 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 62,782 are owned by Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware. Wms Prtn Limited Liability Com has 18,094 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd accumulated 73,642 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement invested in 6,442 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 431,929 shares stake. 8,000 are owned by Reaves W H And Com.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,640 shares to 362,919 shares, valued at $19.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,138 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).