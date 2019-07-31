Holder First Eagle Investment Management Upped Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake; Gibraltar Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Intel (INTC) by $1.31 Million as Share Price Declined

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 53,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.76M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04B, up from 11.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $84.4. About 1.97 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 8.19 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 49,082 shares to 3.17 million shares, valued at $288.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 829,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,664 shares to 33,564 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 53,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,369 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

