Holder Finemark National Bank & Trust Increased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding; Tjx Companies (TJX) Shareholder Wallington Asset Management Boosted Position

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 262,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96M, up from 255,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 1.12 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 1,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 6,973 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 5,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $13.83 during the last trading session, reaching $510.05. About 113,387 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,216 shares to 79,118 shares, valued at $10.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,775 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,665 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Limited. Telemus Limited invested in 0.07% or 1,650 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 993 shares. Highland Management Limited Partnership owns 5,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 38,829 shares. Argent has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com owns 1,860 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.7% or 18,092 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 51 shares. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 450 shares. Cwm Lc reported 556 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc holds 0.08% or 2,046 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh invested in 0% or 500 shares. Moreover, Northeast Invest Mngmt has 1.35% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 28,140 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Co (Wy) stated it has 4 shares.

