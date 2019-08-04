Holder Financial Architects Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake; Valueworks Lifted Stake in Brunswick (BC) by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Declined

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1337.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 13,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,378 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT IS ACQUIRING DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 18/04/2018 – Apple Faces the Music — Heard on the Street

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 21,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 112,194 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 91,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 1.35 million shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 209,949 shares to 33,870 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 127,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,350 shares, and cut its stake in Middlesex Water Co (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Mgmt Inc owns 75,103 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 530,708 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has 1.73 million shares. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advisors has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 300 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 31,430 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Company reported 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stillwater Investment Mngmt Limited Co holds 3.62% or 46,573 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.36% stake. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.59 million shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Waverton holds 454,513 shares or 4.5% of its portfolio. Snow Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 261,185 shares. Fruth Invest has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iconiq Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1,209 shares in its portfolio. 38,962 were accumulated by Howland Mgmt Lc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $142,103 activity.